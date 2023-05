CROWN POINT — A Chicago man whose murder conviction was overturned in 2021 was sentenced to 10 years Thursday for a September armed robbery at the Hammond Walmart.

Gerald Reed, 59, was originally charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and resisting law enforcement. The firearm possession and attempted armed robbery charges were dropped.

Reed will serve nine years in the Department of Corrections for the armed robbery charge, and one year in Lake County Community Corrections for the resisting law enforcement charge. The sentences will be served consecutively.

A jury found Reed guilty March 29.

On Sept. 29, Reed approached a woman in the Walmart parking lot and started asking her a question. She testified during trial that she said “no” to him because she only speaks Spanish and didn’t understand what he was saying.

She didn’t realize what was happening until Reed showed her a handgun under his shirt and motioned for her to be quiet. Reed took the woman’s keys and wallet, but ultimately did not steal her car.

Reed testified he went to Walmart to buy cat food and was only meandering around the parking lot because he had misplaced his marijuana. He said he ran from the police because he didn’t want to get in trouble for weed possession.

Reed still faces burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges in an unrelated case.

