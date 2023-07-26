CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman faces three neglect charges after police found her inebriated with her three children during a traffic stop, charges state.

Court records indicate that 34-year-old Brittaney Wald was charged on Friday with three counts of neglect of a dependent, which is a level six felony. If convicted on all three counts, she’d face up to seven and a half years in prison.

Charging documents allege that on June 24, officers pulled over a white Ford Flex because the vehicle was swerving backwards on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near the 6-mile-marker in Gary.

When police spoke to the vehicle’s occupants, they found Wald and a relative who was driving the car arguing with each other. Officers wrote in the probable cause affidavit that they “asked both females to stop arguing in front of the kids, and they did, but they continued to begin arguing on and off.”

Wald had her three children in the car with her, who are respectively 12 years old, 3 years old and 6 months old. The affidavit said that none of the children were wearing shoes and the younger kids only had diapers on.

Wald told police that they were driving from Chicago to Michigan because she had lost her housing, charges state.

Wald’s “eyes were very glossy and bloodshot, and when she spoke with (police), her speech was very slurred, and she was not making logical statements but would not finish a sentence and would often repeat the same things over and over,” charging documents state.

When officers spoke to the car's driver, she told them that Wald had taken drugs when she was in Chicago and she “was not in the right state of mind,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Police also wrote in the affidavit Wald smelled of alcohol and when they asked her to comply with a drug test she told them no and said that she “did not want them to see what would be on it at that time.”

The children were taken into custody by the Department of Child Protective Services on the scene, according to charging documents.

Court records indicate that Wald bailed out of the Lake County Jail on July 26 and her next court appearance is set for Aug. 2 in Judge Gina Jones’s courtroom.