MERRILLVILLE — Chicago woman remains at large after allegedly stealing perfume multiple times from Highland Ulta in 2022.

Tiara Jordan, 31, was charged with five counts of theft on June 14 and Tuesday.

Charges were filed for two thefts that occurred on Nov. 28 and 29, 2022 in the 10000 block of Indianapolis Blvd in Highland. Jordan allegedly stole $248.24 of perfume on Nov. 28 and $771.47 the following day.

Police worked with Ulta employees to find the identity of the suspect, and Jordan was easily recognized because she was a frequent shopper who used her phone number to claim Ulta loyalty rewards.

When examining video surveillance footage, officers reported Jordan ripping off anti-theft deterrents on packages and sneaking 15 perfume bottles in her black puffer jacket in two days. She then walked to her white BMW SUV without an attempt to pay for the items.

Jordan was then seen driving northbound on Indianapolis Blvd., according to charging documents. She remains at large since Wednesday.

States with the most anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes States with the most anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes #43. Mississippi #42. Delaware #41. Hawaii #40. Rhode Island #39. Wyoming #38. Alaska #37. West Virginia #36. Vermont #35. Louisiana #34. Montana #33. Arkansas #32. Nebraska #31. New Hampshire #30. North Dakota #29. South Dakota #28. Idaho #27. Iowa #26. Kansas #25. Oklahoma #24. Connecticut #23. Arizona #22. Tennessee #21. South Carolina #20. Virginia #19. Indiana #18. Wisconsin #17. District of Columbia #16. Maine #15. Utah #14. Nevada #13. Alabama #12. North Carolina #11. Kentucky #10. Missouri #9. Georgia #8. Minnesota #7. Oregon #6. Michigan #5. Colorado #4. Massachusetts #3. Ohio #2. Washington #1. Texas