HAMMOND — A 35-year-old Merrillville man was found guilty late Tuesday by a federal jury on two counts stemming from accusations of repeatedly raping a young girl beginning when she was 8 and videotaping at least a few of the encounters, officials said.
Tyrone Johnson was found guilty following a two-day trial on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor for the purpose of producing a visual depiction, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.
He was also convicted of committing a felony offense involving a minor while being required by law to register as a sex offender, officials said.
The offenses reportedly occurred between August 2019 and June 2020, records show. They came to light in June 2020 when during a domestic dispute involving Johnson, the girl blurted out in front of others that, "(Johnson) had been raping her."
The incidents occurred at an apartment complex in Merrillville and the girl reportedly told a Lake County police investigator that the abuse began around the start of her third grade year at school.
Police said they learned that Johnson's girlfriend received videos in June 2020 from another person that showed Johnson having sex with the girl in question. The videos had been provided by a person who had spent time behind bars with Johnson and had been instructed by Johnson to dispose of his cell phone.
"In one of the videos, Johnson can be seen looking directly into the camera," according to a case document.
A sentencing date for Johnson was not yet scheduled as of Wednesday morning.
The case was reportedly investigated by the federal, state and local officials.
