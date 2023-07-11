PORTAGE — Police said they found a young girl with a couple of adults inside a vehicle filled with marijuana smoke and containing a stolen handgun.
An officer said he was called out around 8:18 p.m. Thursday to the 2500 block of Founders Parkway where he found a vehicle with a large amount of smoke inside that he recognized to be from marijuana.
When a female lowered the driver's side window for the officer, a large amount of the marijuana smoke poured out, police said.
The woman, identified as Qierra Crosslin, 20, of Portage, reportedly told police she and her passenger, Javonte Small, 22, of Gary, live at the apartment complex and had just arrived.
Officers collected numerous pieces of evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses, police said
The young girl was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle, police said.
Police said they found a bag of marijuana in the vehicle, along with a digital scale, box of plastic sandwich bags and several small cigars. They also reported finding a handgun in Small's waistband.
Small said he bought the gun online and did not seem surprised when told it was stolen, police said.
Small and Crosslin were arrested and face a charge of possessing marijuana, the report says. Police said they are seeking a further charge against Small of possessing a stolen firearm.
Police said they contacted Indiana Child Protective Services about the case.
