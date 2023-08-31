VALPARAISO — A 26-year-old Lakes of the Four Seasons man faces up to 50 years behind bars after pleading guilty to molesting one of three teenage girls he met after they sneaked out of a house during a sleepover in June 2022.

One of the girl's friends had reportedly taken a video of the alleged abuse and had already shared it with others by the time police got involved.

Jacob Georgiefski-Rios pleaded guilty in return for prosecutors dropping additional counts of contributing the delinquency of a minor, child solicitation and domestic battery, records show.

If the proposed plea is accepted by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, Georgiefski-Rios will further be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from custody.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 9.

Police said they learned the three girls sneaked out of a house around midnight June 10, 2022 going into June 11 during a sleepover and went to a nearby bridge to take pictures when they met Georgiefski-Rios.

The alleged victim, who was 13, said Georgiefski-Rios was fishing and initially told them he was 16, but later said he was 18 and then said he was 20, according to a charging document.

The girls agreed to go to his house, but Georgiefski-Rios kicked them out when they became too loud, police said. One of the girls stayed in contact with Georgiefski-Rios and she and the alleged victim returned to his house a short time later after chatting about having a sexual encounter.

After smoking marijuana, the alleged victim said she wanted to leave, but her friend wanted to stay and have a sexual encounter with Georgiefski-Rios, according to police. The alleged victim said her friend talked her into going first with the encounter and learned later her friend had recorded it.

When the friend opted not to take part in the encounter, the girls left.

"She confirmed that they had informed Jake they were 13 years of age," a court document reads.

While the friend reportedly deleted the original video, police said they found two other videos on her phone relevant to the investigation.

Georgiefski-Rios initially denied meeting the three girls on the night in question but later admitted they came to his house and were kicked out by him for being too loud, police said. He said two of the girls later returned and he had sexual contact with one of them.

"Jacob advised that after approximately three seconds he realized that what he was doing was wrong," police said.

He reportedly admitted knowing the young age of the girls and confirmed he had provided them with marijuana, according to police.

