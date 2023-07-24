VALPARAISO — A 22-year-old man has been nabbed and is behind bars three and a half years after being charged with having sex with two underage girls, including one he allegedly picked up from a local middle school prior to one of the encounters, according to court records.
Dylan Sadlofsky, who has Valparaiso and Portage addresses listed, is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer for an initial hearing on one felony count of child molesting and two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, records show.
The charges were filed Dec. 11, 2019 and there has been no action listed in court records until he was booked into the Porter County Jail on Wednesday.
The accusations came to light in late June 2019 when one of the alleged victims told her mother following a medical appointment that she had sex with Sadlofsky, police said.
The girl reportedly told police at the time she met Sadlofsky through mutual friends and he would occasionally pick her up from school. She said Sadlofsky knew she was 13 and she believed him to be 18.
She was unaware of Sadlofsky's correct last name, police said.
The accused was located a short distance away, during which time police said they found him in possession of the THC vape pen.
The alleged acts occurred between April 1, 2019 and June 27, 2019, according to a charging document.
The second alleged victim told police in August 2019 that she met Sadlofsky at a Valparaiso High School football game and he later pressured her to have sex when she was 14 and he was 18, according to a charging document.
She said the two were never involved in a romantic relationship, according to police.
"I think what he did was wrong," the girl reportedly said at the time.
The allegations involving the second girl stem back to June 1, 2010 to Aug. 31, 2019, police say.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Aaron Walters
Arrest date: July 21, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2303052
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Steven Kruse
Arrest date: July 21, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2303053
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Alexis Manis
Arrest date: July 21, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303046
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Luis Cepeda
Arrest date: July 21, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Bridgeport, CT Booking Number: 2303047
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Nickolas Gutierrez
Arrest date: July 21, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303056
Charges: Theft, felony
Latravier Barry
Arrest date: July 21, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2303045
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Crystal Schroeder
Arrest date: July 20, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303032
Charges: Possession h ypodermic syringe or needle, felony
William Tiller
Arrest date: July 20, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303017
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
James Huspek-Hein
Arrest date: July 20, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Wanatah, IN Booking Number: 2303030
Charges: Auto theft, felony
John Mays
Arrest date: July 20, 2023 Age: 69 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303042
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Amy Neuliep
Arrest date: July 20, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2303018
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Spencer Rosenberger
Arrest date: July 20, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303038
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Juan Gonzalez
Arrest date: July 20, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2303021
Charges: Obstruction of justice, felony
Christopher Allen
Arrest date: July 20, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2303035
Charges: Battery, felony
Donald Cowan
Arrest date: July 20, 2023 Age: 67 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303041
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Robert Davis
Arrest date: July 20, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2303022
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Dylan Sadlofsky
Arrest date: July 19, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303003
Charges: Child molestation, felony
Daniel Walker
Arrest date: July 19, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303012
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Noah Powell
Arrest date: July 19, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2303000
Charges: Battery, felony
Sabrina Rodriguez
Arrest date: July 19, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302999
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Alexander Okleshen
Arrest date: July 19, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Olympia Fields, IL Booking Number: 2303010
Charges: Battery, felony
Bradley Pikula
Arrest date: July 19, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2303008
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Joseph Lawson
Arrest date: July 19, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302998
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Mark Dineen
Arrest date: July 19, 2023 Age: 68 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2303001
Charges: Theft, felony
Haley Knight
Arrest date: July 19, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Maryville, TN Booking Number: 2302996
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Christopher Branda
Arrest date: July 19, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303006
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Vann
Arrest date: July 18, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302992
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
David Santana
Arrest date: July 18, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302981
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Mario Garcia
Arrest date: July 18, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2302984
Charges: Auto Theft, felony
Jonathan Motley
Arrest date: July 18, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302987
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Drew Ellian
Arrest date: July 18, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302986
Charges: Battery, felony
Steven Toliver
Arrest date: July 17, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2302977
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Leidy Rodriguez
Arrest date: July 17, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Romeoville, IL Booking Number: 2302971
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Oscar Santana
Arrest date: July 17, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Romeoville, IL Booking Number: 2302970
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Krisy Epiceno
Arrest date: July 17, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302967
Charges: OWI, felony
Allen Jones
Arrest date: July 17, 2023 Age: 59 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302966
Charges: OWI, felony
Adrian Bustos
Arrest date: July 17, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302969
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Damon Thomas
Arrest date: July 16, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302960
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jonathan Racine
Arrest date: July 16, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302959
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Erica Sigle
Arrest date: July 16, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302962
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Skylair Cornett
Arrest date: July 16, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302964
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Leslie Bryant
Arrest date: July 16, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302961
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cheryl Tietz
Arrest date: July 15, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302955
Charges: Theft, felony
Stefen Psomadelis
Arrest date: July 15, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302953
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Abby Masco
Arrest date: July 15, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302950
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Hailee McCann
Arrest date: July 15, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2302958
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Santiago Mejia-Almazan
Arrest date: July 15, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302949
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ryan McKinnon
Arrest date: July 14, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302947
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Patrick Kerlew
Arrest date: July 15, 2023 Age: 75 Residence: South Holland, IL Booking Number: 2302951
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Simone Clark
Arrest date: July 14, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302948
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!