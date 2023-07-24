VALPARAISO — A 22-year-old man has been nabbed and is behind bars three and a half years after being charged with having sex with two underage girls, including one he allegedly picked up from a local middle school prior to one of the encounters, according to court records.

Dylan Sadlofsky, who has Valparaiso and Portage addresses listed, is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer for an initial hearing on one felony count of child molesting and two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, records show.

The charges were filed Dec. 11, 2019 and there has been no action listed in court records until he was booked into the Porter County Jail on Wednesday.

The accusations came to light in late June 2019 when one of the alleged victims told her mother following a medical appointment that she had sex with Sadlofsky, police said.

The girl reportedly told police at the time she met Sadlofsky through mutual friends and he would occasionally pick her up from school. She said Sadlofsky knew she was 13 and she believed him to be 18.

She was unaware of Sadlofsky's correct last name, police said.

Driver with THC vape fled crash in fear of learner's permit, cops say The accused was located a short distance away, during which time police said they found him in possession of the THC vape pen.

The alleged acts occurred between April 1, 2019 and June 27, 2019, according to a charging document.

The second alleged victim told police in August 2019 that she met Sadlofsky at a Valparaiso High School football game and he later pressured her to have sex when she was 14 and he was 18, according to a charging document.

She said the two were never involved in a romantic relationship, according to police.

"I think what he did was wrong," the girl reportedly said at the time.

The allegations involving the second girl stem back to June 1, 2010 to Aug. 31, 2019, police say.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Aaron Walters Steven Kruse Alexis Manis Luis Cepeda Nickolas Gutierrez Latravier Barry Crystal Schroeder William Tiller James Huspek-Hein John Mays Amy Neuliep Spencer Rosenberger Juan Gonzalez Christopher Allen Donald Cowan Robert Davis Dylan Sadlofsky Daniel Walker Noah Powell Sabrina Rodriguez Alexander Okleshen Bradley Pikula Joseph Lawson Mark Dineen Haley Knight Christopher Branda John Vann David Santana Mario Garcia Jonathan Motley Drew Ellian Steven Toliver Leidy Rodriguez Oscar Santana Krisy Epiceno Allen Jones Adrian Bustos Damon Thomas Jonathan Racine Erica Sigle Skylair Cornett Leslie Bryant Cheryl Tietz Stefen Psomadelis Abby Masco Hailee McCann Santiago Mejia-Almazan Ryan McKinnon Patrick Kerlew Simone Clark