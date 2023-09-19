LAPORTE — LaPorte County police say one man's ongoing vehicle theft spree came to an end recently when he was nabbed with the help of a home surveillance system.

Police said there have been an increased number of vehicle thefts since early August in residential areas, primarily in the northwest portion of the county.

"Most of the thefts were occurring during the overnight hours making it incredibly difficult to locate/identify a suspect," police said.

That changed Friday morning when around 1 a.m. police were called to the 4600 block of Vintage Court after a residential surveillance camera captured someone entering a vehicle parked in a driveway, according to police.

Police searching the area found numerous items belonging to nearby residents and an abandoned vehicle. Officers waited until the vehicle began driving away around 4 a.m. and stopped the driver, identified as 31-year-old Cleophis Swanson.

"During the course of the traffic stop, evidence was observed and recovered linking Swanson to the recent thefts," police said.

Swanson was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and is charged with a felony count of theft and misdemeanor unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, police said.

