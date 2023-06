Cocaine Approximately two pounds of cocaine were seized during a traffic stop Monday morning on Interstate 80/94, according to a release from Indiana …

NORTHWEST INDIANA — A state trooper seized two pounds of cocaine and 17 pounds of marijuana between two traffic stops Monday on Interstate 80/94, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

A 7:45 a.m. traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Briseida Montenegro-Barrera, 24, of Aurora, Ill. and Luis Alberto Sanchez-Espinoza, 38, of Jalisco, Mexico. Both were charged with dealing cocaine, a level two felony. The duo were stopped near a Chesterton-area exit. During the traffic stop investigation, a search of the trunk revealed approximately two pounds of cocaine that had been concealed in a duffel bag. They are both being held at the Porter County Jail.

The same trooper stopped a driver around 3 p.m. near the border of Lake and Porter counties for traffic violations. Upon smelling a strong scent of marijuana, the trooper searched the vehicle and found numerous marijuana vape cartridges and edible marijuana products, according to the release. The suspect was cited for the offense, a class B misdemeanor, and released.

