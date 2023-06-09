PORTAGE — A report of a woman with pink hair rolling on the ground screaming with a baby in a stroller nearby resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Virginia woman on various drug charges, Portage police say.

While police found no sign of the reported baby, they did find the woman had a pearl pied cockatiel bird in a clear backpack with no water or perch.

Police said they were called out shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday to Bar 20 on U.S. 20 for the report of the woman on the ground and arrived to find her leaving with an Uber driver.

The woman, identified as Rebecca Edwards, initially gave police a false name and said she had been kicked out of a local hotel.

Police discovered her real identify and found out she had a warrant for her arrest out of Virginia.

It was confirmed there was no baby, as initially reported, police said. However, the bird was discovered in a backpack designed for temporary pet travel.

Portage man charged in November crash that killed Chesterton teacher "We of course continue to express our sympathies and extend our condolences to the Thompson family and all of those whose lives have been tragically affected by this crash," police said.

The bird was provided care by police and turned over to animal control.

Police said they also found Edwards with 15 hypodermic needles, a used glass smoking pipe, a used marijuana grinder, marijuana in a jar, methamphetamine and cocaine.

She was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces felony counts of possessing a syringe, possessing cocaine and possessing methamphetamine and misdemeanor false reporting, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Timothy O'Hara Jackson Chambers Karen Harvey Noah McCart Scott Adams Jamaille Shaw Nicolas Mojica Adam Nieboer Maurice Sims Gabrielle Shea Stephanie Palmowski James Ross Matthew Kuhn Dominic Padlo Ellis Johnson Nathan Dodd Hasan Assa John Woynaroski Keshawn Stephens Goutham Raj Marudavanan Keith Rohde Giana Vespo Marshall Ralston Jr. Juan Calvillo Jr. Tammie Koziel Shara Radam Frank Williams Jr. Jon Aimutis Kevin Mosier Daniel Beaver