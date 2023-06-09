PORTAGE — A report of a woman with pink hair rolling on the ground screaming with a baby in a stroller nearby resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Virginia woman on various drug charges, Portage police say.

While police found no sign of the reported baby, they did find the woman had a pearl pied cockatiel in a clear backpack with no water or perch.

Police said they were called out shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday to Bar 20 on U.S. 20 for the report of the woman on the ground and arrived to find her leaving with an Uber driver.

The woman, identified as Rebecca Edwards, initially gave police a false name and said she had been kicked out of a local hotel.

Police discovered her real identify and found out she had a warrant for her arrest out of Virginia.

It was confirmed there was no baby, as initially reported, police said. However, the bird was discovered in a backpack designed for temporary pet travel.

The bird was provided care by police and turned over to animal control.

Police said they also found Edwards with 15 hypodermic needles, a used glass smoking pipe, a used marijuana grinder, marijuana in a jar, methamphetamine and cocaine.

She was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces felony counts of possessing a syringe, possessing cocaine and possessing methamphetamine and misdemeanor false reporting, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.