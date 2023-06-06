HOBART — A contractor was flown to a trauma center in critical condition Monday after falling when entering a manhole at the local Festival Park, the Hobart Fire Department reported.

The private contractor was entering the manhole to do some work, officials said.

"With help from the District 1 Technical Rescue Team, he was extricated and flown by UCAN (University of Chicago Aeromedical Network) to a Chicago trauma center in critical condition," the department reported.

"Our thoughts are with this person and their family. May they have a speedy recovery."

