HOBART — A contractor was flown to a trauma center in critical condition Monday after falling when entering a manhole at the local Festival Park, the Hobart Fire Department reported.
The private contractor was entering the manhole to do some work, officials said.
"With help from the District 1 Technical Rescue Team, he was extricated and flown by UCAN (University of Chicago Aeromedical Network) to a Chicago trauma center in critical condition," the department reported.
"Our thoughts are with this person and their family. May they have a speedy recovery."
Photos: WWII veterans in Normandy to mark D-Day
Children greet war veterans arriving Monday for a ceremony at the Pegasus Bridge memorial in Benouville, Normandy.
War enthusiasts ride vintage motorcycles after a ceremony Monday at Pegasus Bridge, in Benouville, Normandy. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.
U.S war veterans salute Monday during a ceremony outside the Pegasus Bridge memorial in Benouville, Normandy. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day.
A war veteran salutes Monday during a ceremony at the Pegasus Bridge, one of the first sites liberated by Allied forces from Nazi Germany, in Benouville, Normandy. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.
World War II veteran Bill Gladden, left, of Britain, speaks Monday with U.S WWII veteran Jack M. Larson in the Pegasus Bridge memorial in Benouville, Normandy. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.
Servicemen walk on Pegasus Bridge, one of the first sites liberated by Allied forces from Nazi Germany, in Benouville, Normandy on Monday.
People wave flags for World War II veterans before a ceremony Monday at the Pegasus Bridge memorial in Benouville, Normandy, France.
U.S. Gen. Mark Milley (left) shakes hands with Tec4 Moshe D. Lenske during a gathering Sunday in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in La Fiere, Normandy, France.
World War II veteran Britain's Bill Gladden attends a ceremony Monday outside the Pegasus Bridge memorial in Benouville, Normandy. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.
U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, left, his wife Hollyanne Milley, 2nd left, veteran Sgt. Andrew Negra, center, and his family pose for a group photo during a gathering in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in La Fiere, Normandy, France, on Sunday.
A U.S. veteran shakes hands with a World War II enthusiasts during a gathering in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, Normandy, France, on Sunday.
U.S. veterans parade during a gathering in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, Normandy, France, on Sunday.
A U.S. veteran signs the bag of a World War II enthusiast during a gathering in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in Sainte-Mere-Eglise Normandy, France, on Sunday.
U.S. veterans salute as they pose for photographs after a parade in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, Normandy, France, on Sunday.
U.S. veteran arrives at a commemoration organized by Best Defense Foundation at Utah Beach near Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France, on Sunday.
U.S. veterans arrive for the commemoration organized by the Best Defense Foundation at Utah Beach near Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France, on Sunday ahead of the D-Day Anniversary. The landings on the coast of Normandy 79 year ago by U.S. and British troops took place on June 6, 1944.
Thomas Padilla
U.S. veterans attend the commemoration organized by the Best Defense Foundation at Utah Beach near Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France, on Sunday.
An American veteran is wheeled away after a commemoration organized by the Best Defense Foundation at Utah Beach near Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France, on Sunday.
U.S. veteran Andrew Negra walks on the beach after the commemoration organized by the Best Defense Foundation at Utah Beach near Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France, on Sunday ahead of the D-Day Anniversary. The landings on the coast of Normandy 79 year ago by U.S. and British troops took place on June 6, 1944.
