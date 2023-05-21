LAKE OF THE FOUR SEASONS — Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick has identified the man who died in a grenade explosion Saturday at his home in Lake of the Four Seasons.

An autopsy is pending on Bryan Niedert, 47, the coroner's office said Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Niedert's family was searching through their grandfather's belongings at a residence in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive and reportedly found a hand grenade, Sheriff Oscar Martinez told The Times. The grenade detonated, killing Niedert and hospitalizing his 14-year old son and 18-year-old daughter, for treatment of shrapnel injuries.

Police are investigating whether one of the family members pulled the grenade pin, Martinez said Sunday, whether the device may have detonated because of its age or whether any other circumstances may have occurred. He previously said that the pin was pulled.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was requested on scene to search for other explosives. The sheriff did not say whether any were found.

"Coroner David J. Pastrick and staff of the Lake County Coroner’s Office would like to express our sincerest condolences and prayers to Bryan’s wife and family," the coroner's office said in a statement. "Thank you to all law enforcement agencies for their quick response and assistance with this tragic circumstance.

