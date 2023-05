Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CROWN POINT — The 16-year-old shot to death late Sunday during an apparent prank with a firearm was identified Tuesday by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Jason Paholik of Crown Point.

An autopsy was done Monday and the manner of death is pending, the coroner's office said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. had said the boy was shot in the chest around 11:40 p.m. Sunday and died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts initiated by county police officers and a Crown Point Fire Rescue ambulance crew.

The initial investigation indicates that the gun was fired by an 18-year-old who initially was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point for evaluation and subsequently taken into custody.

The 18-year-old and Paholik were with friends near a firepit in the backyard of a house in the 12000 block of Burr Street when the older one pulled out a firearm as a prank, Martinez said.

He did not elaborate on the nature of the prank, but it caused the weapon to discharge, striking Paholik in the chest and killing him.

As part of their initial investigation, county police found a backpack at the scene with a firearm inside. The weapon was sent for examination by the Lake County Crime Lab, Martinez said.

The name of the 18-year-old has not yet been released.

Martinez said the incident remains under investigation. He's also asking anyone with additional information about it to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

"The Lake County Sheriff's Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this tragic time," he said.

