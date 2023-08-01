HAMMOND — A 42-year-old Gary man was sentenced in federal court to 130 months behind bars after pleading guilty to making counterfeit money and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Kevin Lee Myers was sentenced by United States District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody to the prion time to be followed by two years of supervised release.

Drunken driver forced bus, passengers off highway, Porter County cops say The accused reportedly told police she had a couple of drinks at lunch with friends and her blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.209%, which exceeds the legal limit of 0.08%.

"The investigation revealed that from March to July 2022, Myers manufactured more than $150,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency," Johnson said. "A search warrant at Myers’ residence resulted in the recovery of counterfeiting equipment including, computers, printers, paper cutters, and ink cartridges, as well as a briefcase containing more than $138,000 in counterfeit bills."

"Various firearms and ammunition were also discovered," officials said. "Myers has prior felony convictions and, as such, cannot possess the firearms and ammunition in this case."

"The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and the Portage Police Department," Johnson said.