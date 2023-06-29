LAPORTE — LaPorte County police continue to share monthly mugshots of those charged with operating while intoxicated, adding 26 faces to the list for May.

The month's list includes individuals accused of crashing into a house, driving a large truck at the time of the arrest and winding up wrapped around a utility pole, police said.

County police began sharing the monthly mugshot list early last year in response to a growing number of intoxicated driving cases, the department said.

"Don't drink and drive; don't do drugs and drive!" police have said. "You never know, the life you save may very well be your own."

Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.

Police point out that arrests and criminal charges are just accusations.

"Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."

