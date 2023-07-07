KENTLAND — The Newton County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenage boy.

The boy, David Spencer Jr. of Goodland, Indiana, has been missing since early Friday morning, police said.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches in height and weighing 220 pounds with a muscular build.

Spencer was last seen driving a silver 1999 Honda Civic with a black driver-side front fender and door, police said. The vehicle has black and red seat covers and Indiana license plate number 822RHL.

Spencer reportedly has ties to Newton and Lake counties, and North Carolina, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661.

