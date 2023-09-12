LAPORTE — County police say of the 15 people nabbed in August on operating while intoxicated charges, seven were involved in crashes and one driver had two children in the vehicle.
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department releases a monthly list of mugshots of those charged with OWI.
The August list is a reduction from the 24 arrests in July, the department said.
One of the driver's busted in August had a 14-year-old child and a 2-year-old child in the vehicle, police said.
"Make the correct decision - #drivesober!" the department posted on social media.
LaPorte County police began sharing the monthly mugshot list early last year in response to a growing number of intoxicated driving cases, the department said.
“Don’t drink and drive; don’t do drugs and drive!” police have said. “You never know, the life you save may very well be your own.”
Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.
