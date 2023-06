RENSSELAER — A Crown Point man who was arrested in May on a probation violation related to operating a puppy mill in Lake and Jasper counties was charged June 9 with 43 counts of animal-related offenses, according to court records.

Stevce Rajcinoski, 42, was hit with 41 counts of felony cruelty to an animal, one misdemeanor count of practicing veterinary medicine without a license and one misdemeanor count of failing to register as a commercial dog breeder.

He entered a not-guilty plea Thursday to Jasper County Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey, online court records show.

Court documents reveal that Rajcinoski began his puppy-mill operation one month after he pleaded guilty to torturing and mutilating a vertebrae animal in June 2020 and started probation. In 2021, he bought a barn on County Road 650 North in Rensselaer, where he centralized the operation.

Detectives at the Lake County Sheriff's Department began to investigate a possible crime in May after receiving a tip that Rajcinoski had made frequent purchases of dog food, chicken feed, lamb milk replacers, canine vaccines, scalpels, dose-droppers, kennel-cough medicine, penicillin and other items from Tractor Supply locations in St. John and DeMotte. Receipts date back to fall 2021.

Since October 2022, he bought more than 2,200 pounds of dog food and 2,500 pounds of chicken feed, according to court documents.

Officials were granted a warrant and searched Rajcinoski's home May 25. While searching through his belongings, they came across registration for numerous dogs from the American Kennel Club dated 2020 to 2023. He was promptly taken into custody while other investigators traveled to the property in Rensselaer.

Upon arriving at the barn, an investigator noticed that the structure had no windows and multiple air conditioning units. Kennel fences and dog-related items were on the lawn. The faint noise of barking led investigators inside the building, where they found more than 30 dogs in cages, only some with bowls of water, according to court documents. A rotten smell permeated the interior. Three dead puppies were found under the barn stairwell, wrapped in surgical paper. One was found outside near a retention pond.

Veterinary professionals who examined the dogs said many of them had scars on their stomachs, indicating cesarean sections. One had bits of thread still lodged in her skin. Veterinary supplies were found in cabinets. No records of any veterinary procedures or visits were found.

The dogs were taken to the Lake County Animal Control and Adoption, where they reside. None are available for adoption.

Rajcinoski's probation was revoked in August, when an officer who completed a home visit discovered that he had five dogs there, violating the conditions of his probation that allowed him to have two. While he was ordered to appear in court, multiple continuance motions were filed, indicating that one or both parties are requesting the hearing at another date.

Another anonymous tip was sent six months ago, informing investigators of Rajcinoski's breach of his probation. During an investigation at his Crown Point residence, officials were informed that the dogs had been moved to Jasper County.

Rajcinoski is expected back in court in September. A trial has not been scheduled.

