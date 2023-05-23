LAPORTE — County police have released a surveillance video hoping the public can help them track down a motorist, who allegedly failed to report damage done by a stray tire from their vehicle.

The video, which captures the scene outside the Waterford Inn at 6466 W. Johnson Road, shows the vehicle in question driving by when one of its tires rolls away into the businesses parking area.

"The tire quickly travels across the parking lot of the saloon and crashes into a parked pickup truck near the building," LaPorte County police said. "After damaging the truck, the crazed tire rolls back across the parking lot and out to Johnson Road."

The three-wheeled vehicle is then seen entering the lot and parks next to the damaged truck, police said.

"The driver fails to make contact with anyone inside the establishment and leaves a short time later," according to the department.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Jacob Payne at jpayne@lcso.in.gov.

