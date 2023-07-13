MERRILLVILLE — After responding to a stolen wallet report, police charged two Chicago women with fraud and identity deception.

Rolonda Walker, 31, was charged with four counts of fraud and four counts of identity deception on Tuesday. Ladaisey Atwater, 36, was also charged on Tuesday with 16 counts of the same charges.

Police wrote in charging documents that the two used credit and debit cards from a missing wallet, which was reported stolen in January 2023 at Costco on 79th Avenue in Merrillville, at multiple stores in the Southlake Mall shopping area.

Between Atwater and Walker, $4,176.26 in transactions were approved at Target, Sam's Club and Walmart. Also, according to charging documents, $3,336.76 of purchases were declined at Target and Walmart.

In the span of 50 minutes, the two allegedly attempted to steal over $7,500 at the three stores. The purchases included prepaid phone cards, gift cards and a pink birthday gift bag, charges stated.

With assistance from Springfield and Pewaukee, Wisconsin, police departments, as well as store camera footage and local license plate readers, officers were able to identify Atwater and Walker, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Walker currently has pending credit card theft and misappropriate identification information charges in Wisconsin.

Both Atwater and Walker remained at large as of Wednesday, according to court records. Their court dates are not set.