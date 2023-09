CRETE — Police are crediting a license plate detection system for helping nab a man sought in the wake of a serious felony crime, according to Crete Police Chief Scott Pieritz.

Crete police said they received notice from their Flock Safety cameras system of a vehicle reported stolen Wednesday out of Harwood Heights, Illinois.

"Crete Police officers set up a rolling perimeter and located the vehicle traveling southbound State Street from Burville Road," Pieritz said. "Officers initiated a felony traffic stop on the listed vehicle and took the driver into custody."

The man and vehicle were turned over to the Harwood Police Department, which were reportedly investigating an assault and carjacking that left a 61-year-old victim with life threatening injuries.

"I love the FLOCK system, glad to help promote it," Pieritz said.

The small cameras, which are probably not even noticed by most motorists, are becoming pretty plentiful around the Region, keeping quiet watch and tipping off local police to vehicles sought in connection with various offenses, according to a recent Times report.

