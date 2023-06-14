MERRILLVILLE — A Crown Point nurse remained at large Wednesday after admitting to stealing Xanax and Norco pills from patients in 2021, police said.

On Tuesday, Kandice Duke, 42, of Merrillville was charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, a crime punishable by a maximum of two and a half years in prison.

Charging documents said a drug diversion investigation took place in early 2021 after a staff member reported missing pills from a drug cart at Symphony of Crown Point, a senior living and medical rehabilitation center.

When investigators spoke with Duke, according to a probable cause affidavit, she eventually admitted taking patient medication. She reportedly admitted to stealing about 19 Xanax pills and seven Norco pills. The original complaint, however, said 23 Xanax pills, seven Norco pills and an unknown amount of Percocet pills were missing.

A written statement from Duke said, "I understand what I did was wrong. I cannot return medication because they are gone."

Police reports said Duke was very emotional and repeatedly stated how sorry she was for the theft that had occurred.

Because Duke remains at large as of Wednesday, her next court date has not yet been set.