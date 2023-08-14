MERRILLVILLE — A bicyclist was killed and two people were injured in a crash Saturday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and bicycle in the 8800 block of Taft Street, according to a news release from Merrillville police.

When officers arrived, they found the two individuals on the motorcycle had suffered significant injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers searched the area and found the bicyclist in a grassy area near the roadway. Medics arrived at the scene and determined the cyclist had died as a result of the crash.

According to the Lake County Coroner's office, the cyclist was 31-year-old Steven Ter Haar of Merrillville.

Taft Street was closed for several hours as a result of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Detective Aaron Ridgway at aridgway@merrillville.in.gov or 219-769-3531. Anonymous tips can be sent to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.