LAPORTE — Police say a 45-year-old inmate at the county jail was attempting to arrange for the murder to two other local residents.
Daniel Shaffer, of LaPorte, was foiled in his plot by the federal and local agents, resulting in the addition of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.
Officers with the LaPorte County Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms began investigating Shaffer a few weeks ago after learning he was soliciting the murder of two LaPorte residents, drug task force Commander Sgt. Kyle Shiparski said.
Federal and local agents working undercover reportedly met with Shaffer numerous times, verifying his intentions and collecting evidence that ultimately led to the new charges.
Shaffer was booked into the LaPorte County Jail in May and was already facing charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia, records show.
A judge signed off Friday on the charges stemming from the alleged murder for hire plot, Shiparski said.
Bond was set for Shaffer on the new charges at $100,000 and he appeared to be still in custody Tuesday morning.
"This investigation highlights the cohesive relationship between the LCDTF and ATF," Shiparski said. "It is within these joint operations that each agency’s resources can be utilized and ultimately help to conclusively resolve complex investigations."
Anyone with information about criminal activity is encouraged to contact the drug task force at 219-873-1488 or via social media.
