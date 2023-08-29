PORTAGE — A driver seen swerving into the oncoming lanes of U.S. 20 before passing out at the intersection of the Willowcreek Road was nearly four times the legal limit for drinking alcohol and was believed to have been overdosing on drugs, Portage police said.
Another driver said he was eastbound on U.S. 20 around 9:34 p.m. Friday when the 2016 Jeep Patriot ahead began swerving and driving into the westbound lanes of the highway, police said.
The vehicle then reportedly came an abrupt stop in the middle of the intersection with Willowcreek Road and remained motionless for a few rotations of the traffic light.
Police were called and said they arrived to find the driver, Darian Gibbons, 42, of Michigan City, unresponsive, despite multiple efforts to wake him. The vehicle was in drive and his foot was on the brake.
Police spotted a partly full can of alcohol in the center console and were able to shut off the vehicle. Officers suspecting drugs were involved as well as alcohol, administered a dose of the opiate-neutralizing drug Narcan and Gibbons regained consciousness.
The driver left at the scene, a 61-year-old Lake Station woman, complained of head pain and believed her left wrist was broken, police said.
Gibbons was taken to the hospital where it was discovered his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.288%, which far exceeds the legal of 0.08%, police said.
He was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces felony counts of operating a vehicle after forfeiting a license for life and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, records show. He also faces additional OWI charges, including one of endangering others.
