PORTAGE — Portage police are crediting fellow officers in Hammond and license plate recognition systems for enabling them to nab a man believed responsible for a robbery Monday at the local Horizon Bank on Willowcreek Road.

David E.M. Gant, of Portage, was taken into custody around 12:38 p.m. Wednesday by Hammond police at the Days Inn and Suites by Wyndham at 4000 Calumet Ave., Portage Police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

Gant had quickly been identified as a suspect in the robbery after officers reviewed surveillance video footage and recognized him from a previous incident, Maynard said.

His vehicle had been picked up by a license plate recognition system in Portage shortly after the robbery and later by a similar system in Hammond.

Portage police shared what they knew about the robbery with surrounding departments and Hammond officers located Gant's vehicle Tuesday outside the hotel in their jurisdiction, Maynard said. Hammond officers took Gant into custody Wednesday.

Portage police detectives travelled to Hammond Wednesday and took custody of Gant, Maynard said. Gant is being held without bond at the Porter County Jail and faces a felony count of robbery.

"We extend our thanks and appreciation to the Hammond Police Department for dedicating numerous hours toward locating Mr. Gant and taking him into custody," Maynard said.

Portage police said they had been called out around 2:25 p.m. Monday to the Horizon Bank at 2650 Willowcreek Road in response to a panic alarm.

Police discovered the bank had been robbed by a man, who presented the teller with a note demanding money.

"No direct threats were made, and no weapons were displayed or implied during this incident," police said.

The suspect, later identified as Gant, fled the bank with money and was not immediately apprehended.

