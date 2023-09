VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man faces several criminal charges after another driver along Ind. 49 accused him of pointing a handgun and making three recoil gestures as if firing the weapon, according to a charging document.

David Niloff Jr., 41, confirmed he was in a verbal disagreement with "kids" before exiting the highway at Vale Park Road, police said.

Police said they recovered a black handgun from the center console of Niloff's vehicle, which contained a magazine with an unknown number of rounds.

Niloff, who was to appear to Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, is charged with felony counts of intimidation and pointing a firearm, and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun, records show.

The other driver reportedly told police he was southbound on Ind. 49 near County Road 600 North around 8:44 a.m. Aug. 29 when another southbound driver in a red Honda CRV pointed a black handgun and made the three recoiling gestures. The armed motorist was identified as Niloff, police said.

Police say the handgun allegedly used in the incident was a Beretta 92, was loaded and accessible to Niloff.

