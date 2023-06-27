JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The 52-year-old LaPorte man, who died after his motorcycle was struck from behind Saturday on a local stretch of U.S. 6, is identified as Mark Lehker, Porter County police said.

Police listed "following too closely" as a primary factor in the fatal crash.

Police said they responded around 4:28 p.m. Saturday to a report of the crash on U.S. 6 at the intersection of County Road 400 East.

A 17-year-old Portage resident reportedly told police he was driving westbound on the highway in a 2019 Buick Encore when a motorcyclist ahead of him began to slow down.

The Portage teen said he attempted to slow down in response, but was unable to in enough time to avoid striking the 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle from behind, police said. The collision caused the motorcycle to wobble and then roll into the eastbound lane of U.S. 6.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Lehker, was unconscious when they arrived and had suffered a major head injury. CPR was administered at the scene and Lehker was transported for further medical care, but later died.

Police said damage at the scene was consistent with the statement given by the teen driver. All others involved refused medical treatment.

The teen driver consented to a portable breath test, which registered zero alcohol consumption, police said.

A crash reconstruction team was called out to investigate as a result of the seriousness of the crash, police said. The section of highway in question was temporarily closed by police to allow for the investigation.

