PORTAGE — After a 9-year-old developmentally disabled child wandered into a neighboring apartment wearing just his underwear, police said they learned the boy's father had left his son alone for several hours.
That father, Terry McKinnie, 35, was later taken into custody and has been charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent.
Riding along with the Hoosier Helpers
The charge comes just days after another Portage man — 21-year-old Trevon Robinson — was arrested on allegations of neglect for leaving three young children alone in an apartment for an estimated three hours.
Police in the latest case said they were called out around 12:30 p.m. June 17 to the 6400 block of Evergreen Avenue after the child in question wandered into a neighboring apartment uninvited.
The child was described by police as having "very little communication skills."
McKinnie reportedly has partial custody of the child, a charging document says.
When a female lowered the driver's side window for the officer, a large amount of the marijuana smoke poured out, police said.
The case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
The neglect case against Robinson came to light Monday after a maintenance worker entered an apartment in the 2300 block of Dixie Drive and discovered three children left alone inside, police said.
The children are reportedly 3 years old, 21 months old and 8 months old.
Robinson, who was left to watch the children, told officers he was gone for 30 minutes to the grocery store, the incident report says.
Officers were called to the site around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“I asked Mr. Robinson why he did not take the children with him to Walmart and he said it was too hard for him to get groceries and watch all three of them,” police said.
The mother of the children, who was at work, told police Robinson was not at the grocery store and was possibly at a cell phone store on U.S. 6 at County Line Road.
Both McKinnie and Robinson are accused of placing the dependents in a situation that endangered their life or health.
Robinson's case is before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Michael Torres
Arrest date: July 7, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302819
Charges: OWI, felony
Eric Torkelson
Arrest date: July 7, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2302826
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Breanna Mendoza
Arrest date: July 7, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302818
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jack Isbell
Arrest date: July 7, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302815
Charges: Intimidation/threats, felony
Levi Jordan
Arrest date: July 7, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2302823
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Amanda Rafalski
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302796
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Austin Rose
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302813
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Andrew Sanchez
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Sauk Village, IL Booking Number: 2302806
Charges: Battery, felony
Jermal Horsley
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: North Platte, NE Booking Number: 2302807
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Kyle Kressen
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2302798
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Anthony Prokopos
Arrest date: July 6, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2302797
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Chandra Thomas
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2302787
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
David Swisher
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302795
Charges: Sex offender/failing to register as a result of not having reported online activity, felony
Maxwell Rodriquez
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Fort Wayne, IN Booking Number: 2302794
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Danny Suddoth
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Schaumburg, IL Booking Number: 2302786
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Gary Leggitt
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302785
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gage Kirchhoff
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2302788
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Napoleon Cortez
Arrest date: July 5, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302784
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Donald Parlock
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302774
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shannon Sciba
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302778
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Michele Paree
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2302780
Charges: Battery, felony
Jon Navarro
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302777
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Tammie McDonald
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302781
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jackie Jent III
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2302776
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gerald Christian
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302773
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gregory Driver
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302775
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Brett Brehmer
Arrest date: July 4, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Ocala, FL Booking Number: 2302772
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Bernard Delph Jr.
Arrest date: July 3, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302768
Charges: Theft, felony
Amy Mills
Arrest date: July 3, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302763
Charges: Theft, felony
Andrew Williams
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302757
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Fernando Aguilar
Arrest date: July 3, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302761
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Natalie Stowe
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2302759
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Aleyah Rebac
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302755
Charges: N eglect of a dependant , felony
Carolyn Schlegel
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Channahon, IL Booking Number: 2302753
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Edgar Lopez
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302754
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Lynch
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302756
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jessenia Jeronimo
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302752
Charges: OWI, felony
Geoffrey Erakovich-Andonov
Arrest date: July 2, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Munster, IN Booking Number: 2302749
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Fernando Fernandez Jr.
Arrest date: July 1, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302745
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Erik Grant
Arrest date: July 1, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number: 2302736
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine, felony
Lianne Loving
Arrest date: July 1, 2023 Age: 65 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302738
Charges: OWI, felony
Daniel Bulow
Arrest date: July 1, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302748
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Adam Zuleger
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302719
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Dylan Melia
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2302721
Charges: OWI, felony
William Kaplan
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 60 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302734
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lukas Fugate
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302733
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lakeisha Gray
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302726
Charges: Theft, felony
Adam Brady
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302718
Charges: Theft, felony
David Clem
Arrest date: June 30, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302722
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!