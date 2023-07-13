PORTAGE — After a 9-year-old developmentally disabled child wandered into a neighboring apartment wearing just his underwear, police said they learned the boy's father had left his son alone for several hours.

That father, Terry McKinnie, 35, was later taken into custody and has been charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent.

The charge comes just days after another Portage man — 21-year-old Trevon Robinson — was arrested on allegations of neglect for leaving three young children alone in an apartment for an estimated three hours.

Police in the latest case said they were called out around 12:30 p.m. June 17 to the 6400 block of Evergreen Avenue after the child in question wandered into a neighboring apartment uninvited.

The child was described by police as having "very little communication skills."

McKinnie reportedly has partial custody of the child, a charging document says.

The case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

The neglect case against Robinson came to light Monday after a maintenance worker entered an apartment in the 2300 block of Dixie Drive and discovered three children left alone inside, police said.

The children are reportedly 3 years old, 21 months old and 8 months old.

Robinson, who was left to watch the children, told officers he was gone for 30 minutes to the grocery store, the incident report says.

“I asked Mr. Robinson why he did not take the children with him to Walmart and he said it was too hard for him to get groceries and watch all three of them,” police said.

The mother of the children, who was at work, told police Robinson was not at the grocery store and was possibly at a cell phone store on U.S. 6 at County Line Road.

Both McKinnie and Robinson are accused of placing the dependents in a situation that endangered their life or health.

Robinson's case is before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

