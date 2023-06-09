CROWN POINT — A disagreement between two men led to a deadly shooting Friday in Gary's Midtown neighborhood.

According to court documents, Dyequan Kizer, 29, of Chicago has been charged with murder for firing the shot that killed Darius Sims around 4 a.m. in the 2500 block of Madison Street. Kizer was reportedly at the residence to pick up his children when he shot Sims.

Sims was living with a friend who is the mother of Kizer's children, and he told her to pack her things and move out because he didn't approve of the way she was raising her kids, according to court documents. Upon calling Kizer to come pick her and her children up from the residence and placing the call on speakerphone, Sims and Kizer got into a verbal altercation and were shouting obscenities at each other.

While Sims was helping the woman pack her items, Kizer arrived at the residence, abruptly entered the apartment and shot Sims, court documents say. The children were sitting in a vehicle outside the apartment when the shots were fired. He fled the scene but returned after police arrived. He was taken into custody and is being held without bail, according to online court records.

The Lake County coroner's office has not released an official cause or manner of death. Gary police did not respond to a request for comment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting can call the Lake County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force at 219-755-3855.

