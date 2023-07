VALPARAISO | More than nine years after the first of 19 real estate fraud charges were filed against Porter resident Donald Johnson, Johnson is asking the court to dismiss the cases claiming prosecutors have violated his constitutional rights to a speedy trial.

The cases should have been brought to trial within a year, he argues in the motion filed by Indianapolis-based attorney Julie Treida.

Prosecutors have admitted to delaying the cases by 264 days, the motion says.

"If the court should find the state responsible for an additional 101 days, then the charges must be dismissed."

Special prosecutor David Rooda, of Lake County, told the court Monday he will be filing a response to the motion to dismiss, records show.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said the response is due a week prior to an Aug. 15 hearing.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann had at one time represented Johnson in the criminal cases.

Johnson, 58, is accused of bilking former clients, co-workers and even fellow church members out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by illegally soliciting and investing their money, which went missing without investors being immediately informed, according to court records.

He is charged with 17 felony counts of selling unregistered securities and selling securities without having the proper registration, according to court records. He also faces felony counts of forgery and theft.

The two cases are scheduled to go to trial Sept. 11.

