VALPARAISO — After watching his sixth lawyer withdraw Friday from his nearly decade-old real estate fraud case and hearing a judge tell him it's time for the case to finally go to trial, Porter resident Donald Johnson opted to represent himself.

Johnson, 58, who was repeatedly stopped by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer from repeating complaints about his former attorneys, declined an invitation by the court to accept the legal help of a public defender.

Johnson said he feels he's best-positioned to represent himself.

Clymer, who was clearly frustrated at times while seeking to keep Johnson on track in what he deemed a serious matter, said jury selection will begin in the trial on Nov. 13. He told Johnson he could face years behind bars if convicted.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Johnson, 58, is accused of bilking former clients, co-workers and even fellow church members out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by illegally soliciting and investing their money, which went missing without investors being immediately informed, according to court records.

He was charged with 17 felony counts of selling unregistered securities and selling securities without having the proper registration, according to court records. He also faced felony counts of forgery and theft, but Clymer said Friday two of the charges have been dismissed.

Johnson's Indianapolis-based attorneys, Julie Treida and Robert Hammerle, filed their request to withdraw from the case Aug. 28, saying, "As of August 18, 2023, there has been a breakdown of the attorney client relationship," records show.

Johnson followed Aug. 29 with his own motion supporting the withdrawal and then went a step further by requesting the court to order the refund of his entire $150,000 payment to the law firm so he can hire new counsel.

Johnson accused the attorneys in his motion of fraud and an ethics violation, in part, for failing to let him know of their intention to seek "a plea rather than dismissal or acquittal as agreed."

Johnson further says he was led to believe his "all-inclusive" fee to the firm included through trial, yet there is no evidence the firm has prepared for trial or intends to take the case to trial after more than five years of representing him.

Clymer said the breakdown in attorney client relationship is clear, but said Johnson's request for a refund appears to be a civil matter. The judge pointed out to Johnson that his attorney did succeed in having two of his criminal charges dismissed.

"It is time to have a trial," Clymer said.

The judge said that the alleged victims in the case have a right to see the case wrapped up.

Johnson's request for a bench, instead of a jury, trial was taken under advisement by Clymer.

