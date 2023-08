VALPARAISO — Prosecutors are fighting back against a request to dismiss a real state fraud case against Porter resident Donald Johnson, who claims his constitutional rights to a speedy trial have been violated in the more than nine years the case has been pending.

Prosecutors argue in a new filing in the case that their delays do not add up to a year and list 30 motions to continue filed by Johnson and his defense.

Johnson has further waived his rights to a speedy trial, according to the response filed by special Deputy Prosecutor Gabriel Brown.

"This motion like the others is another attempt by the defendant to litigate issues other than the facts and escape prosecution," Brown said.

Indianapolis-based attorney Julie Treida has argued on behalf of Johnson that the 19-count case should have been brought to trial within a year with allowed-for delays figured in.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer set an Aug. 15 hearing on the motion to dismiss.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann had at one time represented Johnson in the criminal cases.

Johnson, 58, is accused of bilking former clients, co-workers and even fellow church members out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by illegally soliciting and investing their money, which went missing without investors being immediately informed, according to court records.

He is charged with 17 felony counts of selling unregistered securities and selling securities without having the proper registration, according to court records. He also faces felony counts of forgery and theft.

The two cases are scheduled to go to trial Nov. 13.

