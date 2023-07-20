MICHIGAN CITY — A Michiana Shores man was convicted of two counts of murder Wednesday by a LaPorte County jury.

Kyle K. Earley, 43, was found guilty of stabbing to death his uncle, Denis Earley, 64, and stabbing his father, John Earley, 73, who later died from his injuries, according to court records.

Records show police discovered the stabbed brothers around 9:20 a.m. Sept. 1, 2022, inside a blood-spattered home in the 300 block of Groveland Trail in Michiana Shores. Kyle Earley was arrested at the scene.

He's scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17.

The penalty for murder in Indiana is a prison term of 45 to 65 years. A judge may order the sentences on multiple counts to be served either concurrently or consecutively.

LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan issued a statement praising Deputy Prosecutors Sarah Konieczny and Doug Shaw for securing the double guilty verdict against Kyle Earley after a three-day trial.

"When you have great people, you get great results. Doug and Sarah, along with Chief Deputy Chuck Watterson, worked this case tirelessly, and thanks to their dedication they secured justice on behalf of the state of Indiana and the Earley family," Fagan said.

Fagan also credited the outcome of the case to the thorough investigation conducted by the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office and presented by LCSO Sgt. Scott Boswell; the Long Beach Police Department; and the Michigan City Police Department.

Michiana Shores is a tiny town of 306 residents located at the easternmost point of Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline, immediately adjacent to the state's border with Michigan.

