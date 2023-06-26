PINE TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old woman, who was found to be more than three times the legal limit for drinking alcohol and driving, faces a felony count of battering a police officer, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

Police say Kiera Wrice, of Chicago, bit an officer while attempting to flee his police vehicle along Ind. 49.

The officer said he came across Wrice shortly after 11 p.m. Friday after responding to a report of a reckless driver westbound on U.S. 12 near the LaPorte County line.

The officer pulled over the vehicle after seeing it swerving on the highway and Wrice reportedly claimed she was having a tough time seeing at night.

She admitted to having had a couple drinks, and appeared intoxicated, police said. After failing field sobriety tests, she agreed to undergo a chemical test and was placed in handcuffs and then in the rear of a police car.

Whiting BP plant blamed for odor that triggered concerns across the Region Sunday "The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has been notified of the situation and will be conducting follow-up evaluations."

While on the way for a blood draw, the officer discovered Wrice's seatbelt undone and she requested he rebuckle it, the report says. When the officer stopped along Ind. 49 near the entrance to the Indiana Toll Road, Wrice immediately tried to flee the vehicle and allegedly bit the officer in the struggle.

Wrice voiced concern that police would kill her, despite assurances that they had no such intention, the officer said. She was then placed in a more secure police vehicle and taken for the test, which revealed her blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.256%, as compared to the legal limit of 0.08%.

In addition to the felony battery charge, Wrice faces misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, including one count of endangering others, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Vince Mileski Vanessa Ontiveros Tresheena Wilburn Travis King Terrence Music Tapria Forrest Souladeth Sapradit Sherry Thompson Shawn Nowell Shane Ratliff Robert Westerfield Ricardo Suarez Paul Daniel Nicholas Ton Megan Sancillo Martin Ramian Marray McKinney Lindsey Williams Lawrence Roberts Lawrence Jones Jonathan Shaffer Jonathan Kennoy Jessica Gallion Jennifer Malocha Jasper Howard Gregory Blandford Gregg Michiaels Jr. Felipe Chiguil Eric Perez Emma McDonald Edwin Mains Derrick Vaulx Derrick Angelucci Deanna Burgess Dean Davis Dannie Armstrong Daniel Nicolas Christopher Hultquist Bradley McCord Bardo Arellano Ashley Peterson Andres Trujillo Adam Eberhardt