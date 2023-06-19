VALPARAISO — A 52-year-old man on his way from drug rehabilitation to a local bar was found to be in possession of synthetic urine reportedly given to him at the drug class as a remedy for his relapses with methamphetamine, Valparaiso police say.

A local police officer said he stopped the driver in question around 9 p.m. Wednesday due to failing to signal a lane change and after discovering the license plate did not match the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Kevin Thompson, of Michigan City, said he did not have a valid driver's license, but was on his way from intensive outpatient drug rehabilitation to meet a friend near a local bar, according to police. He also said he was on probation through LaPorte County for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said they found a large item containing synthetic urine in Thompson's pants pocket. He reportedly told police a friend at the drug rehabilitation class gave him the synthetic urine in response to Dolan's relapses with methamphetamine and after failing his last drug screen.

"Kevin later advised he was told to use handwarmers to heat the synthetic urine before a drug screen," police said.

Man nabbed intoxicated, with loaded hypodermic needle following hit-and-run, Portage cops say Police stopped the vehicle and said the driver, Andrew Gaulke, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

Thompson was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a criminal charge of possessing synthetic urine, the arrest report says.

While illegal to sell in Indiana for the purpose of thwarting drug tests, synthetic urine is readily available online and can be quite effective depending on the quality, Great Lakes Labs President and CEO Michelle Volk said in the wake of earlier arrests.

"You can get anything on the internet," said Volk, whose Valparaiso-based lab conducts thousands of urine drug screens each year for government entities and businesses across the Midwest. "Unfortunately it's a method that's thwarting the drug testing being deployed across the country."

