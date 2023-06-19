VALPARAISO — A 52-year-old man on his way from drug rehabilitation to a local bar was found to be in possession of synthetic urine reportedly given to him at the drug class as a remedy for his relapses with methamphetamine, Valparaiso police say.
A local police officer said he stopped the driver in question around 9 p.m. Wednesday due to failing to signal a lane change and after discovering the license plate did not match the vehicle.
Riding Shotgun with Merrillville Police Officer Amanda Earley
The driver, identified as Kevin Thompson, of Michigan City, said he did not have a valid driver's license, but was on his way from intensive outpatient drug rehabilitation to meet a friend near a local bar, according to police. He also said he was on probation through LaPorte County for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police said they found a large item containing synthetic urine in Thompson's pants pocket. He reportedly told police a friend at the drug rehabilitation class gave him the synthetic urine in response to Dolan's relapses with methamphetamine and after failing his last drug screen.
Thornton Quarry, I-80's Grand Canyon, an economic bedrock with another 200 years of reserves left
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Lake County on verge of expiring unclaimed
Crown Point nurse says she stole Xanax and Norco from patients, police say
Bone Dry bar closes in Highland after more than 2 decades
Porter County investigating after body found near fishing area
East Chicago couple caught dealing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine: cops
Magic Johnson to be at Methodist Hospital's 100th Anniversary Gala
Cedar Lake man, 53, dies in car crash in Winfield Township
Chicago child drowns off Portage Lakefront
Divers recover suspected drowning victim at Robinson Lake
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Maple + Bacon, deli and Divalicious Desserts Bakery & Cafe opening
Valparaiso businessman honored as Good Scout
Lowell woman, 22, dies in car crash in Hebron
2 in custody related to death investigation in Portage Township
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Honey Berry Cafe, The Sports Card Shop, Trader Buck's, Winfield thrift store and Dunkin opening; Sicilian Joe's closes
"Kevin later advised he was told to use handwarmers to heat the synthetic urine before a drug screen," police said.
Police stopped the vehicle and said the driver, Andrew Gaulke, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.
Thompson was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a criminal charge of possessing synthetic urine, the arrest report says.
While illegal to sell in Indiana for the purpose of thwarting drug tests, synthetic urine is readily available online and can be quite effective depending on the quality, Great Lakes Labs President and CEO Michelle Volk said in the wake of
earlier arrests.
"You can get anything on the internet," said Volk, whose Valparaiso-based lab conducts thousands of urine drug screens each year for government entities and businesses across the Midwest. "Unfortunately it's a method that's thwarting the drug testing being deployed across the country."
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Travis Vaughn
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302506
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Brittany Fitzgerald
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302504
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Bailey Ficek
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2302505
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Changquan Tang
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Brooklyn, NY Booking Number: 2302501
Charges: Dealing hash/marijuana/salvia, felony
Provided
Stevie Seymour Jr.
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302492
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Provided
Michael Rodich
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302487
Charges: Leaving the scene of an accident, felony
Provided
Jackelyne Medrano
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: San Antonio, TX Booking Number: 2302485
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Michael Menear
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302491
Charges: OWI, felony
Provided
Joseph Coleman
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302493
Charges: Theft with a prior conviction, felony
Provided
Brandon Allen
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302488
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Ashley Marshall
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302483
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jill Tenorio
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302472
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Blake Brown
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2302480
Charges: Robbery, felony
Jessica Gates
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Glen Ellyn, IL Booking Number: 2302484
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cameron Kerr
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302457
Charges: Weapons/ serial number has been removed, obliterated, or altered, felony
William Hanyard
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302454
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Jarell Jenkins
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302450
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Kevin Garcia
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Schiller Park, IL Booking Number: 2302445
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Michael Dolan
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302460
Charges: Battery, felony
John Weir II
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302433
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Julie West
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302441
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jeremy White
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302432
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Robert Veden
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: LaCrosse, IN Booking Number: 2302436
Charges: OWI, felony
Jeremiah Gonzalez
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Delray Beach, FL Booking Number: 2302431
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Miguel Pulido Jr.
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2302429
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kenneth Quinn
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302430
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nicholas Serrano
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302437
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marvin Buckland
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2302442
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Maxamillion Correa
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2302434
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Croy
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302443
Charges: OWI, felony
Kuldeep Singh
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302420
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Rudd
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Knox, IN Booking Number: 2302424
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Johnathan Nelson
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302425
Charges: OWI, felony
Amelia Pack
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302418
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Eric Lewis
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 52 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302426
Charges: Theft, felony
Rabecca Broschat
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Lincoln Park, MI Booking Number: 2302421
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Steven Dunn
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302419
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Travis Talley
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302413
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Dustin Neuliep
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2302409
Charges: Burglary, felony
Lawrence Reilly
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Rensselaer, IN Booking Number: 2302403
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Arthur Schmidt III
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302410
Charges: Reckless homicide, felony
Devon Malerich
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302402
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Dylan Merrell
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: OWI
Charges: Misdemeanor
Shaunna Dickson
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Braddock, PA Booking Number: 2302414
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!