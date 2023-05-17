LAPORTE — A driver was nabbed this week with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana while speeding along a local stretch of Interstate 80, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department reported.
"Luis (Dorantes Perez of Moses Lake, Washington) was able to explain that the marijuana was from his work," police said. "He advised he was taking the marijuana to New York."
St. John Police CIT Officer Dustin Wartman is trained in mental health intervention.
Perez, 38, was taken to the LaPorte County jail and faces a felony count of dealing marijuana, records show.
A county officer said he was patrolling traffic along I-80 around 10 a.m. Monday when he spotted a Chrysler Pacifica minivan speeding eastbound. He noticed the rear seats of the van down and the windows shaded, which indicated the transportation of contraband.
The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed a strong smell of marijuana and saw several bulky items in the rear covered by a blanket, according to the report.
Once the toxicology results have been determined, all reports will be submitted to the Lake County prosecutor for consideration of charges, ISP said.
Perez hesitated when told to leave the vehicle and officers found a bottle of fabric softener inside, which is used to mask the smell of marijuana, the officer said.
Officers lifted the rear door of the van and the blanket to find multiple green packages, according to the report.
"These packages were partially vacuum sealed," police said.
Police say the contents of the packages tested positive for marijuana.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Kristen Arnett
Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Glennard Anglemyer
Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Goshen, IN
Corde Williamson
Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Alicia Anderson
Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Lamandous Reid
Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Dealing in Cocaine Class: Felonies Age: 48
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ryan Gordon
Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI; Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felonies Age: 48
Residence: Osceola, IN
April Bannwart
Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Arson Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Armon Sanders
Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Criminal Recklessness; Pointing a Firearm; Domestic Battery; Failure to Appear; Dealing in a Narcotic Drug; Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Dealing in Marijuana Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Edi Jaric
Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Quinton Hawkins
Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Chicago, IL
Andria Roberts
Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Erick White
Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marcus Butler
Arrest Date: May 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Russell Lipsey
Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 67
Residence: Merrillville, IN
Makala Butler
Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tyler Sherrill
Arrest Date: May 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dominique Tackitt
Arrest Date: May 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ryan Dunfee
Arrest Date: May 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Melanie Pries
Arrest Date: May 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Galesburg, IL
Brent Scribner
Arrest Date: May 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Mischief Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rita Langford
Arrest Date: May 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jonathan Fletcher
Arrest Date: May 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Stanley Wrice
Arrest Date: May 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 69
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kelly Kolep
Arrest Date: May 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Felony Class: Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Sydney Fletcher
Arrest Date: May 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Schedule I-IV controlled substance; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!