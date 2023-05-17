LAPORTE — A driver was nabbed this week with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana while speeding along a local stretch of Interstate 80, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department reported.

"Luis (Dorantes Perez of Moses Lake, Washington) was able to explain that the marijuana was from his work," police said. "He advised he was taking the marijuana to New York."

Perez, 38, was taken to the LaPorte County jail and faces a felony count of dealing marijuana, records show.

A county officer said he was patrolling traffic along I-80 around 10 a.m. Monday when he spotted a Chrysler Pacifica minivan speeding eastbound. He noticed the rear seats of the van down and the windows shaded, which indicated the transportation of contraband.

The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed a strong smell of marijuana and saw several bulky items in the rear covered by a blanket, according to the report.

Child flown to Chicago hospital after crash on I-94; booze, drugs suspected Once the toxicology results have been determined, all reports will be submitted to the Lake County prosecutor for consideration of charges, ISP said.

Perez hesitated when told to leave the vehicle and officers found a bottle of fabric softener inside, which is used to mask the smell of marijuana, the officer said.

Officers lifted the rear door of the van and the blanket to find multiple green packages, according to the report.

"These packages were partially vacuum sealed," police said.

Police say the contents of the packages tested positive for marijuana.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Kristen Arnett Glennard Anglemyer Corde Williamson Alicia Anderson Lamandous Reid Ryan Gordon April Bannwart Armon Sanders Edi Jaric Quinton Hawkins Andria Roberts Erick White Marcus Butler Russell Lipsey Makala Butler Tyler Sherrill Dominique Tackitt Ryan Dunfee Melanie Pries Brent Scribner Rita Langford Jonathan Fletcher Stanley Wrice Kelly Kolep Sydney Fletcher