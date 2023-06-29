SCHERERVILLE — Police who stopped a Gary man for speeding and ignoring a stop sign found 22 baggies of narcotics in his vehicle.
Patrick Mark, 38, was charged Wednesday with dealing in cocaine, dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Police said they noticed the silver Chevy Blazer speeding June 11 along Harrison Street, disregarding a stop sign and improperly stopping past an intersection's white line.
Mark's reactions during the traffic stop were reportedly delayed and clumsy, the poilce report said, and officers immediately witnessed a firearm on Mark's body. A 9 mm Taurus handgun was found in his pocket, with another holstered on his shoulder.
When the officer-requested K-9 unit finished sniffing, the dog alerted to the positive presence of narcotics. Five grams of marijuana, 6 grams of cocaine and 11 grams of PCP were found in the Chevy Blazer.
Mark admitted only to the presence of cocaine before the search, but he later stated that he was the owner of all weapons and drugs, according the probable-cause affidavit. Documents said Mark revealed that he was using the drugs while operating the vehicle.
Officers said in reports that, based on the possession of two handguns and the 22 drug baggies, they believe Mark's intent was to deliver the narcotics and filed charges accordingly.
Mark remains at large, so his first court appearance has not been scheduled.
