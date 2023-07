PORTAGE — A 35-year-old woman falsely claiming to be a man's wife as she forced her way into his home later told officers her name was "Omega to Alpha" and that she had done methamphetamine in the last couple of days and was a fan of hallucinogenic drugs, Portage police say.

Michelle Reeves, of LaPorte, told police she lives "everywhere."

"She asked if my dog (K9 partner) could come out and said 'cus he's not a dog,' " police said.

Police say they were called shortly before 10 a.m. July 17 to the 2800 block of Edgewood Street where a homeowner told them a woman he did not know, later identified as Reeves, was banging on his door and then forced her way in when he opened it up.

"He advised she kept telling him she was his wife and lived there," police said.

Police found Reeves swinging on a tire swing and she reportedly told them she was, "hanging out in her world, in my plaything, your plaything, everyone's plaything."

She reportedly told police that in addition to doing methamphetamine, she, "did everything natural including mushrooms, marijuana and acid."

Reeves was left in the care of the local hospital and police planned to file a felony count against her of residential entry.

She was arrested later Saturday night on that charge after police were called out for a suspicious person report to the same area as the original call.

