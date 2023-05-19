UNION TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old intoxicated Valparaiso-area man, who led county police on a chase topping speeds of 100 mph after threatening to kill a woman, later thanked officers for "getting him off the road," according to the arrest report.

Mitchell Demeter was found to be three and a half times the legal for driving, Porter County police said.

He was reportedly taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and intimidation, and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated endangering others, OWI and reckless driving.

Police said they were called out at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of Sassafras Drive for a threat complaint and after being told the suspect fled the scene, an officer stopped the vehicle nearby.

The driver of the 2002 Corvette, identified as Demeter, gave conflicting stories about being in the area, smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, police said.

When the officer returned to his vehicle to collect more information, Demeter reported started his vehicle and took off at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued and watched as Demeter topped 100 mph, disregarded a number of stop signs and temporarily drove off the road in a grassy field.

After eventually stopping, Demeter was taken into custody and reportedly told police he had consumed four to five alcohol-based drinks. He was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.28%, which far exceeds the legal limit of 0.08%.

"While at Northwest Valparaiso, Mitchell thanked me several times for 'getting him off the road,' " police said. "He was very apologetic about his actions and told me that he was sorry numerous times."

A woman told officers that before the pursuit, Demeter had come to her house making strange statements, the arrest report says. He appeared intoxicated and while the woman hid in her home, Demeter knocked at the door and yelled, "I'm going to kill you" before overturning a few flower pots and leaving.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Vanessa Velasquez Patricia Lugo Jose Gonzales Justin Lehocky Amanda Eustace Sean Farley Jr. Thomas Frary Mya Woodard Lawrence Zitt Jr. Lisa Tachar Preston Walker Abigail Pearson Anthony Hollins Rolando Martinez Jr. Joshua Bates Maria Butler Tiffany Dickelman Magley Galvez Borroto Ronald Arceneaux Alicia Abeyta Cole Singleton Joshua Smith Rhema Miller Daniel Johnson Darrius Kleckner Jacob Knoll Nathan Bickerstaff Brian Fox Crystal Green John Ward III Kalena Harrop-Haywood Russell Volk Kyle Clay Tanya Embry Jenna Stockman Allan Samuel Ricardo Santiago Russell Coble Juan Delgado-Leal Steven Kenniger Isabella Ball Mohammed Aljukhaydib Daniel Turpin Anthony Stewart Dominic Padlo Jennifer Ryan Courtlandt Harris Jefferey Cook II Colleen Fatla Joseph Gilbert Isaiah Carroll Sergio Barragan