PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say a woman they found stopped along the wrong side of McCool Road, who was nearly two and a half times the legal for drinking and driving, had struck a mailbox and had a 19-month-old child in her vehicle.

Jessenia Jeronimo, 26, of Lake Station faces felony counts of neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 18, and misdemeanor charges of OWI and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police said while responding about 7:15 p.m. Saturday to a call of a reckless driver they found a 2020 Hyundai Elantra just off the west side of McCool Road facing the opposing southbound traffic.

The vehicle was running and had fresh damage to its front bumper, police said.

Jeronimo, who smelled of alcohol and was found with two open cans of an alcoholic cocktail in her vehicle, had a young child inside the car as well, police said.

Police said they learned she had driven into a mailbox.

Jeronimo was found to have blood-alcohol concentration of 0.192%, which exceeds the legal limit of 0.08%, the arrest report says.

The child was turned over to a family member when Jeronimo was taken to jail, police said.

