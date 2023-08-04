PORTAGE — A drunken driving arrest had a felony count added this week when a 43-year-old Gary woman allegedly spit multiple times in the face of an officer while being transported to jail, Portage police said.
Police said they were called out shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the local Walmart store where they were told Lisa Leslie was constantly honking the horn of her vehicle and offering employees alcohol.
Leslie appeared intoxicated to police and reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol.
When taken to the police station, Leslie pulled down her pants and attempted to relieve herself on the floor, according to the report. She then threatened to spit on police, who pinned her against the wall until she calmed down.
Her blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.177%, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, police said. She was also found to be in possession of marijuana candy.
She was being taken to jail on misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana when she allegedly began spitting at an officer.
"This time a very small portion of spit landed on the right side of my face," the officer reported.
The officer said he warned Leslie she would be charged further if she continued spitting on him, but she continued yelling and spitting in his direction.
"Lisa's spit then landed on my right shoulder, the right side of my face, my right ear, and the back of my head," the officer said.
She was charged with an additional count of felony battery to a law enforcement officer with bodily fluid, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Michael Rodich
Arrest date: July 27, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2303140
Charges: OWI, felony
Bradly Sansone
Arrest date: July 27, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303158
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
James Bukur
Arrest date: July 27, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303141
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Jacoby Evans
Arrest date: July 27, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Rockford, IL Booking Number: 2303145
Charges: Battery, felony
Joanna Garner
Arrest date: July 27, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303142
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
David Gant
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303134
Charges: Robbery, felony
Patrick Sulcer
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 63 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2303125
Charges: OWI, felony
Daigha Tinnin
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2303123
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Andrew Vanator
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303132
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Pedro Galarza III
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303124
Charges: D ealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Francesco De Nicolo
Arrest date: July 26, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303122
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jason Wildhart
Arrest date: July 25, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2303104
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cheryl Suyak
Arrest date: July 25, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303105
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jaidon Edge
Arrest date: July 25, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303119
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Michael Diamond
Arrest date: July 25, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303117
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Gregory Posey
Arrest date: July 24, 2023 Age: 62 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303103
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Daniel Lehman
Arrest date: July 24, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303092
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
William Bogielski
Arrest date: July 24, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303090
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Reginald Williams
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2303083
Charges: P ossession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, felony
Bianca Wine
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Atlanta, GA Booking Number: 2303085
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Nathan Szwajkowski
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303071
Charges: OWI, felony
Tasha McCurdy
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303082
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
James Rockhill
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2303080
Charges: Railroad mischief, felony
Nolan Shepard
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303076
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Stephen Kearney
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2303073
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Miquel Gonzalez
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303087
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Edgar Hernandez Martinez
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2303086
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Pavle Jankuloski
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303070
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Seila Cuevas
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2303074
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tristan Ferguson
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303088
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kelly Flatt
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2303084
Charges: OWI, felony
Aaron Alday Aranda
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2303075
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Felix Cruz Jr.
Arrest date: July 23, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303077
Charges: Battery, felony
Jimmy Zepeda
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2303062
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Donovan Tillman
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Gulfport, MS Booking Number: 2303063
Charges: Theft, felony
Davonte Williams
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2303061
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Kolep
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303066
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Michelle Reeves
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2303057
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Alison Cook
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2303059
Charges: OWI, felony
Brandon Davis
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2303067
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tyler Bregenzer
Arrest date: July 22, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2303058
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
