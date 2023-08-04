PORTAGE — A drunken driving arrest had a felony count added this week when a 43-year-old Gary woman allegedly spit multiple times in the face of an officer while being transported to jail, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the local Walmart store where they were told Lisa Leslie was constantly honking the horn of her vehicle and offering employees alcohol.

Leslie appeared intoxicated to police and reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol.

When taken to the police station, Leslie pulled down her pants and attempted to relieve herself on the floor, according to the report. She then threatened to spit on police, who pinned her against the wall until she calmed down.

Her blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.177%, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, police said. She was also found to be in possession of marijuana candy.

She was being taken to jail on misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana when she allegedly began spitting at an officer.

"This time a very small portion of spit landed on the right side of my face," the officer reported.

The officer said he warned Leslie she would be charged further if she continued spitting on him, but she continued yelling and spitting in his direction.

"Lisa's spit then landed on my right shoulder, the right side of my face, my right ear, and the back of my head," the officer said.

She was charged with an additional count of felony battery to a law enforcement officer with bodily fluid, police said.

