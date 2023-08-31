VALPARAISO — Police say a 47-year-old Valparaiso man was nearly three times the legal limit for drinking and driving when he fled from an officer early Thursday near the downtown area and crashed into an apartment building resulting in the evacuation of some residents.

The incident began around 2 a.m. when a Porter County Police officer saw a silver Infiniti turn east off Michigan Avenue the wrong direction along a one-way section of Chicago Street, according to the report.

Region child finds gun, kills himself, police told by man taken into custody "He then told the police he was awakened by a loud noise and saw that the child was shot, and that he believes the child had accidentally shot himself."

When the officer turned on his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Stephan Rusnak, fled at a high speed, ignoring numerous stop signs before crashing into a building in the 1800 block of Chicago Street, police said.

The crash caused significant damage to the apartment building and Rusnak was left unable to leave his vehicle, which was on its side, police said.

Firefighters had to cut the windshield so Rusnak could exit at gunpoint as he was led to an ambulance, according to the report. After observing signs of intoxication, he was tested while undergoing care at the hospital and his blood-alcohol concentration was found to be 0.219%, which exceeds the legal limit of 0.08%.

Police identify Region residents nabbed in this week's raid on alleged drug house Police said they had received multiple complaints over the last couple of months about illegal drug distribution from the residence.

None of the residents of the apartment building were injured, but a building inspector found damage enough to force the evacuation of three units, police said.

Rusnak was taken into custody and faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and misdemeanor reckless driving and operating while intoxicated, including one count of endangering others, according to police.

A mugshot was not yet available Friday morning from the Porter County Jail.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Evan Morris Anthony Polk David Sanchez Dawn Edmaiston Dominique Buckley Teneisha Barath Tyshaan Williams Jaylin Thompson Darius Polk Jr. Alexander Raudonis Joseph Henley Jr. Chase Kendrix Gage Espinosa Tyler Caldwell Gabriel Ortiz Damion Vermejan Nicholas Garzella Jacob Meyer Carter Fornelli Michael Garbin Tonya Brock Samantha Zagorac Charles Strong Ciara Woodland Daniel Stevens James Jepsen Crystal Kedziora David Schaller Christopher Gonzalez Angel Spencer Dustin Wilgus Dvante Edwards Marion Eaton Marikathryn Dobson Joel Dykes Christopher Clancy Dalton Bishop Xazavian Valladay Robert Wagoner Konstantinos Panagopoulos Matthew Rivera Thomas Coffey Angelic Davis Samuel Clarida Nicholas Cannon