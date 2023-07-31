PINE TOWNSHIP — Police say an intoxicated driver, who was found to be more than two and half times the legal limit, was responsible for forcing a passenger bus off U.S. 12 and disabling the vehicle Saturday afternoon.
A bus carrying 30 passengers of the South Shore railroad was forced into a ditch after the driver of a yellow Volkswagen Bug disregarded a stop sign in the area of Central Avenue, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Police Chief Jessie Watts Jr. said.
The westbound bus was forced to steer off the two-lane highway around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, but remained upright, Watts said.
No one was injured and the passengers were placed on another bus and continued on to their destination at the Gary Metro Center, he said. Train passengers are being bused between Gary and Michigan City as a result of the double tracking project underway.
The driver of the yellow Volkswagen, later identified as Wendy Lee, 72, of Valparaiso, was stopped shortly after the near-crash in the area of Ind. 49 and Porter Avenue, Porter County police said.
Lee reportedly told police she had a couple of drinks at lunch with friends and her blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.209%, which exceeds the legal limit of 0.08%.
Lee was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces several charges of operating while intoxicated, including a count of endangering others, police said.
