MICHIGAN CITY — After spending 522 days in a kennel at the Michiana Humane Society watching others dogs arrive scared and leave happy for their forever homes, the time finally arrived for Duke.
The 3-year-old male brindle pit bull mix, who spent nearly half his young life at the shelter earning the unfortunate title of longest dog resident, was recently adopted, the shelter announced.
"It was clear that as soon as he met Michael (Seamon), he had been waiting for him all along," shelter officials said.
"Michael has been visiting Duke throughout the week to make the transition as smooth as possible and is already committed to his new best friend. And how awesome is this?"
Seamon, of Chesterton, regularly posts photos and updates of Duke on Facebook and even started an Instagram page to track Duke's new life at @theadventuresofdukeandmike.
Duke, who had captured the hearts of those at the shelter in no small part because of his ability to remain upbeat in the very stressful and lonely environment, had been surrendered Dec. 28, 2021 after his former companion died.
The young high-energy guy spent most of each day contained in a relatively small kennel area surrounded by anxious and loud dogs. Occasionally, a stranger would add to his stress by showing up unexpectedly at the fenced gate to stare in and poke at him for a bit, before eventually moving on to check out the other available dogs.
Other than a few short potty breaks each day, occasional visits by volunteers and the rare trip off site, Duke had lived this mundane and lonely life longer than any other dog in anyone's memory at the shelter.
He also overcame Parvo while at the shelter, which is a potentially deadly illness.
"Our kennel staff was able to nurse him back to health around the clock," shelter officials said.
The Times featured a story in April on Duke's unfortunate status as longest resident at the shelter, in which Executive Director Johanna Humbert voiced confidence in Duke finding a home soon.
"He's awesome," she said.
"Staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond for him," according to the shelter. "We never give up on our pets."
"Extra training, extra field trips, extra enrichment, extra attention, and extra hope all for Duke. We cannot thank everyone involved in getting Duke to this point. He has found his second chance."
"And thank you, Michael, for seeing the potential that we all saw and giving Duke a home," shelter officials said. "Happy tails, Duke. We love you! 'Adopted' looks good on you, good boy."
The Michiana Humane Society, which has dogs, cats and various critters available for adoption, is at 722 Ind. 212 in Michigan City and be contacted at 219-872-4499.
