MICHIGAN CITY — Two adults have been discovered dead inside a room at the Dunes Inn located along a busy retail section of the city on U.S. 421 just north of Interstate 94, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department reported late Tuesday morning.

Detectives with the city and county police departments are investigating and have determined the deaths were isolated and there is no immediate threat to the public, according to the county.

The hotel is located at 3934 North Frontage Road.

The hotel is located at 3934 North Frontage Road.

Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to contact LaPorte County Chief of Detectives Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, extension 2401 or at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.

