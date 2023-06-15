MERRILLVILLE — An East Chicago couple was charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
According to charging documents officers organized three separate controlled purchases from Michelle Moore, 31, and Desmond "Scooter" Greer, 29. The purchases, between June 7 and Tuesday, occurred in a parking lot in the 7000 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond and in an apartment building in the 600 block of 143rd Street in East Chicago, the charges say.
In total, Moore delivered 36.6 grams of a tan powdery substance that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, according to a probable cause affidavit, and also delivered 0.7 grams of cocaine to the confidential informant.
Police said the confidential informant would arrange meetings with Greer on the phone, and then Moore would deliver using her silver Chevy Monte Carlo.
After arresting the two at the East Chicago apartment, officers found multiple forms of identification for Greer, the charges say.
