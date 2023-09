EAST CHICAGO — Police arrested an intoxicated driver who struck multiple vehicles and drove into two homes around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Yobany Bailon, of East Chicago, damaged the homes and cars on the 4800 block of Indianapolis Boulevard. He was arrested for the operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver and operating a vehicle while intoxicated and transported to the East Chicago Jail.

Witnesses identified Bailon as the driver and told police he attempted to flee after the crashes. He was unable to provide officers with his license and asked them to take him home, police said.

Bailon's eyes were bloodshot and officers could smell a "strong odor of intoxication" on his breath, police said.

He allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test after being asked several times and he refused a breathalyzer test, police said.

Criminal charges have not been filed.

