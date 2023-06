EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago man was charged with hitting a woman’s car and fleeing the scene of the crash.

Xavier Norris, 41, was charged Thursday with failure of duty and intimidation, which are both level 6 felonies, as well as criminal recklessness and operating while intoxicated, which are both misdemeanors.

Charging documents stated on May 7, Norris drunkenly drove his red pick-up truck into a woman’s car at the intersection of East 149th Street and McCook Avenue and subsequently fled the scene.

When officers arrived about 2 p.m., they immediately noticed “heavy damage to the front driver side door,” according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Officers wrote in the affidavit that the woman whose car was struck complained of pain to the whole right side of her body but refused medical attention. She told officers she knew the man who hit her car because he had been bothering a friend of her daughter’s.

The woman’s daughter reportedly told officers that Norris came by their house on McCook Avenue because he thought her friend was there. She said Norris shouted toward her, “Tell her bring her (expletive) out here, I know she is in there. Or I will kill you!” according to charging documents.

The girl also said she believed Norris was “on something” because he was slurring his words, charges stated. She detailed to police how she then saw Norris drive his red pickup truck toward her mother’s blue car, at which point she yelled, “Don’t hit my mom!”

Officers detained Norris after they saw a red pickup truck with heavy front end damage at a traffic stop on the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue, charging documents stated. Police wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Norris appeared intoxicated, as his eyes were bloodshot and he was struggling to stand.

When officers began reading Norris his Miranda rights, Norris said “You all do not understand. It was an accident,” charges stated.

Police also wrote in charging documents that Norris’s speech sounded slurred and there was an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath.

Norris also purportedly told officers, “I know how this goes, but you all are not listening to me,” charges stated. When police asked him if he had been drinking, he said “earlier today.”

Norris also allegedly refused to comply with any of the officer’s sobriety tests, the probable cause affidavit stated.

Norris does not yet have his first court appearance set, according to court records.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Matthew Roggenkamp Ruben Vega III Jordan Picotte Rakeem Pippins Victor Odgen Matthew Moses Thomas Murray Kurt Gonzalez II Anthony Green Robert Hollis Johnny Jones Kenny Flagg Jr. Howard Geib Jr. Keith Cales Daniel Dillman Robert Allison Lavonya Banks Jacob Pritt Joshua Pritt Danny Serrano Jr. Michael Valdez Mary Powers Bryan Oparka Vishad Patel Latrice McNeil Edwin Negron Oscar Martinez Ocampo Devonte Gipson Bryne Manns Edgar Martinez Martin Cruz Jr. Bianca Dominguez Anthony Combs Jr. Cachun Combs Jr. Dameka Ali William Alms Jesse Argandona Ryan Vaughn Allan Triplett David Roper Louwon Scott Lamont Murdaugh Delvin Perkins Timothy Pettis Matthew Midkiff Christopher Lanman Christopher Hedges Misti Harbison Kenneth Babiarz Shawntina Beatty Timothy Brown Marcos Gutierrez Shannon Alelunas Gabriel Washington Keorra Wilson Jesus Salas Jr. Clarence Sistrunk Richard Vinet Jr. Sadat Wade Lavell Nylon David Pitts Robert Moore Asia Munford-Winters George Lowe Jr. Michael Malkowski Raul Mendoza Carlos Larrea Jessica Hegwood Jerome Kusbel Llewain Hardin Keith Gardenhire Yancey Gray Lorenzo Crooks Marko Duric Carlos Castillo Brandon Cramer Brayan Benavides Acevedo Erica Brooks Daniel Castaneda Jr. Cordaryl Bell William Barnes